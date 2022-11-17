Salvation Army seeks bell ringers

News release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

You can invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in spreading Christmas cheer while raising funds that will go to help those in need, right here in the community. To sign up, call or email Capt. Rafael Viana at 661-210-1037 or [email protected].

“The Salvation Army prides itself on helping those in need around the globe. This holiday season, I urge you to donate your time and encourage others to be part of the season of giving,” Viana said. “All the donated proceeds stay right here in our community and assist our most vulnerable neighbors. With your help, we can be the difference. I hope to see you all during the bell-ringing season.”

Bell ringers play a crucial role and are the game changers between empty kettles and those that raise thousands of dollars for the community. The impact that volunteers make is what allows The Salvation Army to provide much-needed resources and supplies to those in need, said a statement from the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps.

The Salvation Army provides a variety of resources for the community through food, shelter, addiction resources and more. For more information, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.