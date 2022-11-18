SCV resident awarded dental fellowship

News release

Dr. Anette Masters was awarded fellowship in The Academy of Dentistry International during convocation ceremonies held in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 5. Fellowship in the academy is an honor bestowed upon dentists who have distinguished themselves in their profession and who were nominated for the award by an active fellow of the academy.

The academy is an honor society for science and global oral health, recognized by the United Nations and World Health Organization. In addition, the academy assists in providing continuing dental education to the dental profession in lesser-developed countries and is involved in humanitarian projects around the world, and through its foundation provides grants and funds for education, patient care, professional improvement and other avenues that promote the advancement of the dental profession and human welfare.

The academy inducted 20 new fellows from the United States into its 2022 Honors Class at a convocation ceremony carried out during the annual meeting session at Oak Hills Country Club in San Antonio, Texas. The academy has members in 88 different countries. This year new fellows have been inducted in convocations held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Melbourne, Australia.

Masters graduated from Loma Linda University in 1993. She has maintained a practice in Northridge for almost 20 years. In addition to the academy, Masters is the membership chair and past president of the San Fernando Valley Dental Society and currently serves in the American Dental Association Library and Archives Advisory Board.

She is a proponent of oral health care and has lobbied for both the California Dental and American Dental Association since 1998. After the death of her husband Don Masters (an engineer for Lockheed Martin in Palmdale) from cancer, she raised her two children Samantha and Cody in the Santa Clarita Valley.