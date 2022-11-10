The Expendables: Live acoustic performance at The Canyon

News release

The Expendables started out as a spirited party band in high school covering surf-rock nuggets such as Dick Dale’s “Miserlou” and “Wipe Out” for birthdays and family gatherings, but in their nearly 25-year career, elementary school buddies Raul Bianchi, Adam Peterson and Geoff Weers, along with bassist Ryan Demars, who joined in 2000, have forged a unique original sound born in the laid-back beach life of their Santa Cruz hometown.

The Expendables’ infectious hybrid of ska, surf-rock, punk, reggae and metal is coming to The Canyon Santa Clarita on Nov. 19.

Still wanting to improve after all these years, The Expendables approach their 25th anniversary without looking over their shoulders, knowing there’s always room to focus and grow as musicians. In other words, The Expendables haven’t yet hit their ceiling.

Opening Set by Kush 90’s. Doors at 6 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m. Tickets ($28-$58 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.