‘White Christmas’ opening at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has transformed its playhouse into a winter wonderland, performing holiday classics like “Miracle on 34th Street” and “Elf: The Musical.” Everything from the wreaths and garlands adorning the walls to the warm scent of apple cider helps create the welcoming environment for the season. Carolers serenade the crowd before excited patrons of all ages bustle in for the evening’s entertainment.

This year, Canyon Theatre Guild creates holiday magic again with its production of the hit musical, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” based on the movie of the same name, which starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and more.

Artistic and Executive Director TimBen Boydston pairs with Co-Director Michael Smith to lead the cast through the musical journey, where two World War II veterans have become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war.

Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by their former army commander.

“It has become a holiday tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the season by attending the annual CTG holiday show,” Boydston said.

The show’s iconic numbers include “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” and of course the titular “White Christmas.”

Jordan Cambron and Kendre Scott take on the principal characters of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, respectively. Both actors are gracing the stage for the first time since the pandemic.

“‘White Christmas’ is such a classic and I have many memories of watching this movie over the years with family and friends,” Cambron said. “Thank you Canyon Theatre Guild for giving me an opportunity to participate in a musical for the first time in over three years.”

Choreographer Cristian Guerrero added, “It has been an incredible experience for the cast and crew to spend the holiday season in the theater we have come to call home.”

Performances begin Friday and go until Dec. 22. Tickets ($23 for adults and $19 for seniors and children) are available for purchase at canyontheatre.org/whitechristmas or by calling the box office at 661-799-2702.