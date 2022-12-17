Prayer Angels for the Military, assisted by local veteran organizations and Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines, is scheduled to host their 17th annual Military Honor Christmas Tree & Menorah Lighting on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The tree and menorah lighting are set to take place in Veterans Historical Plaza, located 24275 Walnut Street in Newhall.

“It’s just a lovely way to keep them in our hearts,” said founder of Prayer Angels for the Military Suzon Gerstel.

The ceremony is to honor the hometown service members and veterans, both past and present. Their pictures will also be hung on the tree.

“People don’t realize it, just because we’re not at war, we still have service members all over the place,” said Gerstel.

Photo courtesy of Suzon Gerstel.

98-year-old WWII veteran Barney P. Leone is set to speak at the ceremony.

Hot cocoa, coffee and holiday treats will be provided to guests. Guests can also enjoy Christmas songs and carols.

For more information, contact Suzon Gerstel at 661-799-8865 or [email protected].