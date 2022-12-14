Empowering HeArts 2023 honorees and artists announced

News release

Single Mothers Outreach has announced the Empowering HeArts honorees whose lives personify this year’s theme, Building Hope.

Six women were chosen whose lives depict their efforts to build and restore hope in the lives of their children over challenging circumstances. Six local artists depicting the stories of these women have also been selected.

The honorees and artists are to be featured in the Empowering HeArts gala, scheduled Feb. 10 at the Sand Canyon Country Club, 22734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. VIP admission begins at 5 p.m. and general admission begins at 6 p.m.

This year’s honorees are: Maby Covarrubias, Sarah Hale, Lilliana Valle, Luz Garcia, Zugeily Martinez and Imelda Lozano. This year’s artists are: Jane Mick, Naomi Young, Qiana Tarlow, Scott Parker, Laurie Morgan and Kathy Gonzales.

“Empowering HeArts bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression by pairing inspirational women and artists of Santa Clarita to create art forms that depict the moving stories of these honorees in an annual arts competition,” said a prepared statement released by Single Mothers Outreach.

The 2023 art gala will be showcasing the stories of single-parent families of the community under the year’s theme “Building Hope.”

Single Mothers Outreach has reimagined Empowering HeArts by focusing on the stories of the families. Mental health has been at the forefront of concern in recent years. The mental and behavioral health consequences have been particularly significant for single-parent families, the SMO statement said.

Empowering HeArts 2023 will honor the efforts of single mothers who “Build Hope” for their children. The organization will acknowledge them for their devotion and commitment to participating in the programs and would like to recognize the work of the children in improving their mental health.

Empowering HeArts is the signature fundraising event for Single Mothers Outreach. All proceeds from sponsorships, tickets and product sales support SMO’s mission. To learn more about SMO or to purchase tickets ($150), visit singlemothersoutreach.org.

