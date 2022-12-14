Hart girls’ basketball garners top spot in latest CIF polls

Hart girls’ basketball has staked its claim early in the season as the team to beat in Division 2AA, keeping its hold at the top of the latest CIF-Southern Section polls released Tuesday.

The Indians (9-0, 3-0) are still undefeated after taking care of Saugus and Castaic last week. They are still yet to match up with Canyon (8-1, 3-0), ranked seventh in Division 2AA after coming in at fourth in the last poll.

Valencia (7-2, 2-2) drops to eighth in Division 3AA. The Vikings were a spot ahead at seventh last week, but a loss to Canyon puts the Vikings at .500 in Foothill League play.

Golden Valley (6-6, 1-3) is the final Foothill League team ranked, with the Grizzlies posting a strong non-league record but coming up a little short in league action. They drop one spot to sixth in Division 5A.

Trinity also finds itself in the discussion in Division 3A, with the Knights (6-3) ranked 11th. They have yet to open up Heritage League play, with the first game coming Jan. 5 at Santa Clarita Christian.

In boys’ basketball, West Ranch (7-0, 3-0) continues to impress, staying at fifth in Division 1 after beating Valencia and Canyon last week. The Wildcats are the lone undefeated boys’ team left in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Vikings (6-7, 2-2) have had some impressive performances of their own, including a tough loss to those Wildcats last week that saw West Ranch come from behind to win at Valencia’s home gym. Valencia comes in at No. 4 in Division 4AA.

Golden Valley (5-3, 2-2) drops to No. 12 in Division 4AA after losses to Canyon and Saugus last week.

Saugus (5-3, 3-1) has been one of the big surprises in the Southern Section, and the Centurions are getting recognition for it. They enter the conversation in Division 2AA coming in at No. 15.

Canyon (9-3, 1-2) ran into the Vikings last week to drop the Cowboys below .500 in league play, though they still managed to move up in Division 3AA to No. 10.

Castaic (7-7, 0-2) is still searching for its first Foothill League win of the season, but the Coyotes are hovering around .500 on the season and remain a team to watch in Division 5AA at No. 14.

Hart got both of its soccer teams recognized by the Southern Section. The Indians girls (1-2-3, 1-0-1) hammered Golden Valley to open up league play last week before being halted by Saugus to the tune of a 1-1 draw and remain at No. 15 in Division 1/2. The Southern Section will split up the top 16 teams from the top two divisions into Division 1 after the regular season, with the rest being moved to Division 2.

The Hart boys (5-1, 2-0) have gotten off to a flying start and come in at No. 9 in Division 3. The Indians will be getting ready for tournament play in the days after Christmas.