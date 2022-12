Re: Arthur Saginian, letters, Nov. 18, “A Few Conditions for Returning.”

Arthur, I will take up your points in the order in which you wrote.

Since you are perfect and Catholics are not, come back and teach us.

Since you are holy, be our example.

Since you do not fail God every day, please share with us what you do so we can imitate your prayer life.

Every church of every religion is filled with sinners, that’s why we are there! We need God!

Come home, Arthur.

Judy Propri

Castaic