Local magician wins first at first-ever competition

Local magician Brian Hoffman pulled gold out of his hat at the 89th Pacific Coast Association of Magicians convention in Mission, British Columbia, for his first-ever competition.

Hoffman’s interest in magic started at a very young age. He says his experience was similar to many other kids. Receiving a magic kit, learning a couple fun tricks and performing to friends and family.

As Hoffman grew older, his interest in magic went away.

That is, until he had his first child in 2005.

“Magic would be fun to do if I have kids,” said Hoffman.

Photo courtesy of Brian Hoffman.

Just like that, Hoffman was back to performing illusions and unbelievable tricks to create joy for his family.

He wanted to be the best magician he could be. He joined the International Brotherhood of Magicians, researched the talent and one day performed for the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club.

“I was interested in close-up and then we were doing shows for the Boys and Girls Club, and I did a magic trick for kids around 2007 and that really transferred my interest from close-up to doing kids’ magic,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman has worked ever since establishing himself as a children’s entertainment magician and performing at a wide variety of events.

Photo courtesy of Brian Hoffman.

“I do it part-time,” said Hoffman. “I consider myself a ‘part-time pro,’ so I do over 100 events a year, but I still work a 40-hour workweek.”

A few of Hoffman’s friends from the International Brotherhood of Magicians had introduced him to the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians, PCAM.

PCAM, quoted as the “biggest little magic convention in the world,” brings together magicians from all across the world.

Photo courtesy of Brian Hoffman.

Hoffman quickly grew to love the convention, the friends he made and has attended four times prior to this competition.

The four conferences he attended had finally given him enough courage to sign up for the competition.

Photo courtesy of Brian Hoffman.

“Not all conferences have competitions. Sometimes they’re just all lectures, and this one (2022) had a competition,” said Hoffman. “Over the years, I was intimidated to perform in a contest. I’ve grown. I thought, ‘You know, I’m gonna put my neck out there and see if I can compete’… It was my first time competing in a competition.”

He entered the children’s entertainment contest.

Up until the actual performance, Hoffman was extremely nervous. He was a first-time competitor up against magicians who had competed before.

Through his performance he managed to shake off all his nerves and sink into his element.

The judges deliberated and awarded Hoffman with the gold medal.

Photo courtesy of Brian Hoffman.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Hoffman. “I don’t even know how you put it into words. I mean, just the excitement and the smile! … I had friends there that I met, because it was my fifth time going there, and just friends that I’ve kind of built up for life, that were in attendance, that were supportive and encouraging me to do it. It was just pure happiness.”

For more information on Hoffman, visit www.brianhoffmanmagic.com.