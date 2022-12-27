Metrolink brings back early-morning train service for Rose Parade

News release

For the first time since January 2020, Metrolink is offering early-morning train service for people attending the Rose Parade being held in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2. The agency is offering early-morning service on five Metrolink lines connecting people to the Metro L Line (Gold), which provides direct service from L.A. Union Station to the parade route.

“I’m thrilled that Metrolink is able to once again support this beloved annual tradition by providing early-morning service for people attending the parade,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a prepared statement. “By taking Metrolink to L.A. Union Station and using our $10 Holiday Pass, riders can connect for free to Metro, avoid traffic gridlock and enjoy a safe and affordable trip to the event.”

In keeping with the Tournament of Roses “Never on Sunday” custom, the parade and viewing events will occur the day after New Year’s Day, on Monday. On that day, Metrolink will operate a special schedule and offer a $10 Holiday Pass. The first train on each of the following lines has been rescheduled so riders can connect with a free transfer to the Metro L Line (Gold) to reach Pasadena before the start of the parade.

• Antelope Valley Line train 260 will depart Lancaster at 5:40 a.m. making all stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7 a.m. This is the line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley and stops at the local Metrolink stations.

• Ventura County Line train 162 will depart Ventura-East at 5:20 a.m. making all stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7:10 a.m.

• San Bernardino Line train 351 will depart San Bernardino-Downtown at 5:40 a.m. making all station stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7:15 a.m.

• Orange County Line train 659 has been added to the schedule and will depart San Clemente Pier at 5:05 a.m. making all stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7 a.m.

• 91/Perris Valley Line train 751 will depart Perris-South at 5:08 a.m. making all stops. The train will arrive at L.A. Union Station at 7:15 a.m.

The $10 Holiday Pass is available in the Metrolink app and at station ticket machines found under the “Special Event Tickets” option.” Metrolink riders can use their ticket for a free round-trip transfer onto the Metro L Line (Gold) to reach Pasadena.

For details about the modified schedule and $10 Holiday Pass available on Jan. 2, visit metrolinktrains.com/rose-parade.