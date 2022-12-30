Rick Barker | On Political Campaigns

In re: Steve Lunetta, “Campaign Ad Awards,” Parts 1 and 2 (Nov. 24 and Dec. 15):

I’m sure that Mr. Lunetta knows this as he is very well educated in things political, but it has been my personal experience that the majority of people are not aware that political candidates and their campaigns have no editorial control or input over the mailings sent out by the political parties on their behalf during campaigns.

It’s also been my experience over the last three years of being a volunteer for Rep. Mike Garcia’s campaign that a very large number of people are also unaware of the difference both practically and legally between a sitting “Congressperson” and a “Candidate” when it comes to their respective offices and staff.

By law they must be totally separate from each other for a variety of reasons, not the least being who funds them. The elected office is paid for with tax dollars and the campaigns are privately funded by the candidates’ supporters who are highly regulated by the government concerning what they can and can’t do and how much money they can donate to the campaign.

Rick Barker

Valencia