Rob Kerchner | Calling Out the FBI Rot

Why was the FBI going to Facebook (and presumably, other social media companies) to knock down a negative story about Joe Biden and his son that they knew to be true? After all, they had the laptop… for an entire year.

The only logical answer is that they were illegally and immorally trying to influence the 2020 election. And they succeeded.

Following that success, why was the FBI then embedded with and encouraging — rather than preventing — the Jan. 6 riot, just as they did with the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot?

The only logical answer is that they were illegally and immorally entrapping their political enemies, to sully opponents and preserve the candidate they manipulated into office. And again they succeeded.

But of course this was nothing new. From excusing Hillary’s illegal server to illegally spying on Trump for “Russia!” nonsense that they knew was faked by Hillary herself (culminating in a special prosecution for crying out loud), their bias has been clear from the start.

Heck, even years after Donald Trump left office, these partisans are still breaking protocols and raiding his presidential records under the ridiculous pretense of national security.

The FBI fish has rotted from the head. Severely.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia