Robert Lamoureux | Stopping the noise in an add-on

Question: Robert, we are adding on to our existing home. It will be an office space just off of the kitchen and family area where there is, most often, the abundance of life and noise in our home.

What can we do while building to minimize the noise both created and received in this new space? Any words of wisdom you can offer while we are in the planning stages will certainly be appreciated. Thank you in advance for your help.

— Jacob V.

Answer: Jacob, thank you for writing in, this is a great question. There are a few things you can do, though from a Santa Clarita Valley weather and general building standard, may be considered overkill.

Obviously, this will all go through the permitting process so the city will have the final say on approval, but it shouldn’t be any issue.

Minimally, you can add a product called sound board to the studs prior to installing the drywall. You’ll want to do this to the ceiling in the new addition as well, for additional soundproofing.

For a heftier barrier, I’d start by framing the adjoining wall in 6-inch studs vs the standard 4-inch. Once you are at the point where you are insulating, I’d also insulate this wall (not standard to insulate an interior wall) with one of the highest-rated insulations, which is foam. Then, move on to adding the sound barrier followed by the drywall.

If you do all of that I can just about guarantee that you will have an amazingly quiet space. Best of luck to you.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected]