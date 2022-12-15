Trinity senior receives Navy ROTC scholarship

News release

John Rocco Izzo, Trinity Classical Academy senior, was presented the Navy ROTC Scholarship on Dec. 8 by Capt. Jourdan Looney, executive officer, and Gunnery Sgt. John A. Rodriguez, station commander of Santa Clarita Marine Corps Recruiting Station.

Izzo can use the scholarship totaling $180,000 if he decides to attend the Virginia Military Institute, where he has been accepted. Izzo was the only applicant selected on the early board for the scholarship in all of Los Angeles, Kern, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for the United States Marine Corps.

