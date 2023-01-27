‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ at Canyon Theatre Guild through Feb. 26

News release

“Beehive: The 60s Musical” is being performed at the Canyon Theatre Guild with shows running through Feb. 26.

Created by Larry Gallagher, this jukebox musical follows eight women through the decade of the 1960s as they bring to life their memories of the music that shaped them. Paying tribute to every female singer, from iconic girl groups including the Shirelles, the Ronettes and the Supremes, to legendary solo artists like Leslie Gore, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner— there’s something for everyone.

Under the direction of Ingrid Boydston and vocal direction of Leslie Berra, this show features the talents of Le’a Jefferson, Kelly Miyake, Katrina Negrete, Jacqueline Rich, Arianna Sonnenburg, Jill Scott, Sarah Stoddard and Megan Vargas.

When asked where she drew inspiration for the show, Boydston said, “I am one of five daughters. We spent a major portion of our childhood singing, dancing and, if possible, dressing up in the living room pretending to be the voices we heard on the radio and our records.”

She hopes audiences embrace “that crazy joy, that almost indefinable feeling of happiness that only music can bring.”

Vocal director Lesie Berra was recruited from Nashville, Tennessee, to enhance the vocal stylings of the cast. She said, “To quote John Denver, ‘Gee, it’s good to be back home again.’ I am thrilled to return to the Canyon Theatre Guild, working on ‘Beehive’ with such a high-caliber cast and crew. This show features my favorite genre of music, especially the amazing harmonies that are flawlessly executed by the stellar cast.”

“Beehive” has been called “a rafter-raising musical!” by People Magazine and “Pure irresistible fun” by the New York Times. For reservations ($19-$23), call The Canyon Theatre Guild at 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/beehive.