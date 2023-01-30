Beth Shalom hosts FUDGE day

FUDGE (Fathers, Uncles, Dads, Grandfathers and Everyone) gathered with their families for an event on Sunday that aimed to show them what their children are up to once they drop them off for the day at Congregation Beth Shalom.

From 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. they attended circle time, did arts and crafts and played games with their little ones until the much-anticipated “Trike-a-Thon” at 10:30 — where kids raced their tricycles, bicycles, and scooters in the parking lot for a chance to earn a medal.

Ellliot Asarch kisses his son Grant, 1, on the cheek during F.U.D.G.E. Day at Congregation Beth Shalom in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Usually [FUDGE] are working during the week so they don’t get to come in here. They don’t know their children’s teachers, they don’t know anything that we do in the classroom — so this is their opportunity,” said Carol Bloom, executive director for Beth Shalom’s preschool. “It’s also to come and meet other dads so they too can become friends.”

Parents Michael and Alison Asarch, there with their children Nash and Teddy, really enjoyed the event and seemed to be on the same page about what their favorite part about it was.

Hunter Levine, 2, and his father Sam play with each other during F.U.D.G.E. Day at Congregation Beth Shalom in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I’d say sitting with the kids in their, what is it called?”

“Circle time,” said Alison, finishing her husband’s sentence. “Just being in their current environment and getting to what they do day-to-day. It’s so wonderful what they’ve built here. So it’s just nice just to see what they’re doing and they just have a smile on their face.”

“It’s cool to see them in their element having a good time and they clearly appreciated us being with them, singing the songs,” said Michael.

The event, celebrating its 25th anniversary also served as a fundraiser for the congregation’s snow day in May.

“We love it when the dads come down. It’s just such a good feeling for the children, they always remember this day,” said Bloom.