Canyon hoops sets new school record in blowout of Castaic 

Canyon girls’ basketball set a new program record for points after destroying the Castaic Coyotes 101-13 on Tuesday at Canyon.

The Canyon Cowboys (11-6, 4-0) were led by junior Josie Regez, who poured in a career-high 32 points and 10 steals for the double-double.

Senior Jade Sims finished with 18 points and shot 100% from the floor in the win over Castaic (1-7, 0-4).

The Cowboys went on run after run, all without reigning Foothill League Player of the Year Aaliyah Garcia, who sat out Tuesday’s league game.

Lanie Rafkind added 16 points off the bench while Katherine Garcia registered 11 points, seven steals and five assists.

It was a much-needed win for Canyon after three straight losses in the Nike Tournament just before the New Year.

The outcome of Tuesday’s contest arguably could be expected as one team aims for a league and CIF championship while the other is barely getting its feet wet in varsity play. Nonetheless, the Canyon players have left yet another mark on their historic program.

Castaic will look to improve on Friday when the team hosts Saugus at 5 p.m.

The Cowboys also return to the floor on Friday for the matchup fans have been waiting for. Hart (16-2, 4-0) will host Canyon Friday at 5 p.m. as one team will be taking its first league loss of the year.