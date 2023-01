I once suffered the judgement of Arthur Saganian. His remedy, as he judged my writing, was “simplify.”

The audacity.

Nonetheless, and at long last, you got it, Art.

To quote Laurence Tureaud as “Clubber Lang” in “Rocky III”: “I pity the fool.”

Also, Jesus Christ: “Forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

Simple enough?

Christopher Lucero

Saugus