Dick Cesaroni | Take Back Our Government

Recently, no for some time now, several Republican representatives have been leaning or going to the dark side (Democrat side of the aisle). Those 18 traitors are: Roy Blunt of Missouri, John Boozman of Arkansas, Shelly Capito of West Virginia, John Cronyn of Texas, Susan Collins of Maine (expected), Lindsay Graham of Soth Carolina (a surprise), Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (of course), Ron Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah (expected), Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Richard Shelby of Alabama, John Thune of South Dakota, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Todd Young of Indiana. And a few are no more than Democrats in Republican suits (Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski). Now when the Republican Party needed their support, they clamored like pigs to the trough.

I speak of the Democrats’ $1-trillion-plus omnibus bill that really fills the pork barrel wishes of these 18 Republicans and more.

When the Biden administration has been spending more money than they have (or the U.S. has), these 18 Most Unwanted Reps joined forces with the Dems.

With the economy in the toilet, inflation out of control, homelessness, the broken border with fentynal coming into our country by the ton, these 18 voted to pass the omnibus bill to satisfy their own greed and satisfy their own pet projects.

Remember that movie about Wall Street with Michael Douglas where he said “Greed is good”?

Well, I guess they all saw it and adopted the phrase as their own creed.

Those 18 just aided and abetted the Democrats with their quick destruction of the economy. Imagine, if you will, if we ran our households like that. We spend or charge thousands and we only bring in hundreds.

I really don’t know what the Democratic voters are looking for. A socialistic state or what? Maybe they want the country to go belly up and declare bankruptcy. Maybe they want to have the government to take over their property, checking and bank accounts and then they have nothing but BIG BROTHER to tell what to do and what to eat.

There is a documentary floating around via e-mails that dates back to the 1930s where movers and shakers of the world were financing the wars and the enemy. I’m talking about the members of the Skull & Bones, a secret club from Yale University that was doing exactly that (the Bush family for one, including the father and son presidents).

Granted, the current status of the Biden administration is so crooked and bent that we are the only ones that can fix it. How?

Just realize that you have to vote out the traitors and vote in the ones “you believe” will do the job that you voted for.

How can a doper, a meth addict, have free access to the White House and Air Force 2 and travel around the world with his business partner, all at our expense?

Open your eyes and ears, Americans. Do you want to live out your lives on your knees or standing up tall as proud Americans? It’s not my intent to replace all Democrats with Republicans. I would just like to see a reasonably honest bunch of politicians working for us instead of them telling us what to do.

Remember “we the people,” not we the politicians.

One taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Former Santa Clarita resident

Tullahoma, Tennessee