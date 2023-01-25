LASD seeks help to find person reported missing

Lance Stone
The Missing Persons Unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was reported missing. 

Lance Theodore Stone, 27, of Kern County, was last contacted at 7 p.m. Jan. 16, in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to an LASD news release. 

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray cargo-style pants. 

The LASD noted Stone has a health concern and asked anyone who has seen him to contact the MPU at 323-890-5500.  

Anyone who wants to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Perry Smith

