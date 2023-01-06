New inclusive play area to be opened in ceremony

A new inclusive play area at West Creek Park is set to open during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m.

The ceremony, hosted by the Santa Clarita City Council, will feature a brief speaking program followed by the official ribbon cutting of the new play area.

Community members will be welcomed to explore the variety of inclusive elements in the new play area that aims to help users of all ages and abilities develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills.

A few features included in the expansion are a Bankshot Playcourt — which offers basketball opportunities at various heights with non-conventional backboards — a dual-track inclusive zipline, a roller slide, a fitness zone and much more.

The play area directly results from the input and partnership with Santa Clarita community members. Various elements throughout the play area stem from ideas, feedback and voting provided by residents during community engagement meetings. These include a new zip line with a high-backed seat that makes it accessible, an enhanced play structure for 2- to 5-year-olds and wheelchair-accessible fitness stations.

West Creek Park is located 24247 Village Circle in Valencia.

For more information about the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park, contact Jackie Lillio at 661-286-4131.