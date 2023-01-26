‘Pirates of Penzance’ Feb. 5 at United Methodist Church

News release

Landmark Opera will present Gilbert & Sullivan’s famous operetta, “The Pirates of Penzance,” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

“The Pirates of Penzance” is Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved operetta. A young pirate, Fredric, comes of age, leaves the Pirate’s Lair and confronts the many twists and turns on his journey to find true love. It has many recognizable tunes, like “I Am a Pirate King,” “Poor Wandering One,” “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General,” and many more.

Tickets (12 and under free, seniors/students $25 and general admission $30) are available through Eventbrite on www.landmarkopera.org or at the door. The opera is family-friendly and open to all ages. Run time is two hours.