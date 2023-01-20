Red Cross partners with NFL to give away 2 tickets to Super Bowl LVII

The American Red Cross has partnered with the National Football League for National Blood Donor Month (January) to give away a trip for two to the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to those who donate blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31.

The American Red Cross is working toward creating a stable blood supply amid the icy winter weather and severe seasonal illnesses.

Donors of all blood types are needed; type O blood donors are needed most. Platelet donors are in need to meet the daily demand.

Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, ticket to the Super Bowl, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Santa Clarita will be holding blood donation events at the following dates, times and locations:

Friday at Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 at Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To book a time to give blood, platelets or plasma, visit redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or call 1-800-RED CROSS.