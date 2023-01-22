Rick Barker | Vive La Difference

As a 74-year-old who has been voting since I turned 21, I have a few observations I’d like to share with y’all no matter which side of the aisle you may be on.

First and foremost, if you are legally entitled to vote and choose not to do so, I have no time for you and have absolutely no desire to hear any complaints or opinions you may have on candidates or issues. And secondly, if you do choose to vote but don’t take the time to actually do your homework on the candidates and issues, I would place you into the above group of ignorant people that we have far too many of in this country.

I could care less what your political views are or aren’t, or what candidates you do or do not support or agree with… as long as you formed those opinions intelligently based on your own personal views, values and research you did on the candidate or issue. And wouldn’t it be nice if we could disagree politically without advocating burning the other person’s house down and eating their dog? This visceral hatred of others based on nothing but them disagreeing with us politically is not only destroying our country, but also it is poisoning our young people.

I don’t want to live in a country where everyone thinks the same, even if their views happen to align with mine… vive la différence! I remember watching a documentary once about a country like that, but I had a hard time understanding a lot of it because I don’t speak German!

Rick Barker

Valencia