Rob Kerchner | Exposing Fascist Corruption

The left pretends it is anti-fascist by styling itself “Antifa,” but as Mussolini said, fascism is a merger of state and corporate power. And that is precisely what the left has been up to in American elections and governance with Big Tech. Twittergate was a digital insurrection far more consequential than Jan. 6; in fact, the former likely caused the latter. The left pretended they had to “save democracy” from Donald Trump but they interfered in an election and violated the free speech of others. And they can’t say “private company” because the government was literally telling them what and who to suppress.

This isn’t conjecture. It’s documented fact, and all because a billionaire vehicle maker had the means and motivation to buy one of their media vehicles and expose the fascist corruption.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia