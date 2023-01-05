Sierra Hillbillies starting new square dancing class

News release

You can exercise and have fun while you get in over 5,000 steps with the Sierra Hillbillies’ new square dance class. Instructor Janienne Alexander will be teaching a new “SSD” curriculum that is designed to have students dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently.

Classes start Tuesday and run through March 14 with the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department. Classes are scheduled Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and the cost for 10 weeks is $50.

Singles and couples welcome. Casual dress. See the winter issue of Seasons Magazine for details. You can register with the Parks & Recreation Department at www.santa-clarita.com/seasons.

The class is sponsored by the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club, which has been supporting American folkdance in Santa Clarita for more than 55 years.