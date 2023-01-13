Student taken to hospital after scare at La Mesa

A La Mesa Junior High student who appeared to have an elevated heart rate that alarmed school officials was taken to the hospital Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials.

The student was able to speak with the school’s principal and remained conscious throughout the incident, according to Michael Vierra, deputy superintendent for the Hart district.

Deputy Robert Jensen, a school resource officer with the Santa Clarita Valley’s Sheriff Station, said officers believe based on the symptoms that the incident was caused by the student consuming marijuana.

Based on the initial information available, it was unclear how the substance was consumed — sources indicated it was likely either through an edible or a “vape.”

“When we get (incidents) like this, we treat it — out of an abundance of caution — we call for paramedics because don’t know if the student got a 0.5 milligram marijuana gummy or if they got a 20-milligram gummy that was meant to be … dropped in a beverage,” Jensen added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed their response to the school around 11:41 a.m. in the 26600 block of May Way, south of Via Princessa, in Canyon Country.

Fire officials had no further information on the nature of the call, but confirmed that a student was taken to a local hospital from that location.