The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down

It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials.

A spokesperson for The Canyon in Santa Clarita confirmed Thursday the show venue at Westfield Valencia Town Center is closing.

The venue, which announced its opening in fall of 2017, is closing after just over five years in its current spot — which was previously a Red Robin and several other locations at the Valencia mall. The spot faced numerous challenges, according to club officials, with one pointing out that flooding during a New Year’s Eve show might have been the final straw.

“We’ve had so many problems with flooding, and Westfield’s been totally unable to, or unwilling to help with anything,” Luanne Nast said, adding the issues on New Year’s Eve made it several years in a row the club had had problems with the location.

Nast referred further inquiries, including questions about the club’s upcoming scheduled shows, to Lance Sterling, who owns and operates The Canyon and several other affiliated venues through his company, Sterling Ventures. He was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

The Canyon posted a note on its website regarding a show scheduled for Friday, which indicated the venue was already adjusting its plans:

“The Gene Loves Jezebel and Bow Wow Wow show scheduled for Jan. 6 at The Canyon Santa Clarita has been relocated to The Canyon Montclair (Montclair Place, 5060 Montclair Plaza Space No. 2020) on Jan. 7, due to a dispute with the landlord in Santa Clarita, and our inability to operate under existing conditions.”

A show scheduled for Jan. 7 was moved to The Canyon Agoura Hills with a similar note posted.

There was no notice posted outside the location as of Thursday morning. Nast had indicated the decision was made this week.

Calls to representatives for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns the property that houses The Canyon, were not immediately returned Thursday.