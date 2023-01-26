The Main offering pair of Valentine’s shows

The Main is offering a pair of productions geared toward Valentine’s Day celebrations Feb. 10-12. 

On Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m., guests can enjoy an evening of singing, dancing and surprises with “Calendar Girls: A Pin-Up Revue.” Tickets are $20 per person and availability is extremely limited. 

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m., the “Valentine’s Radio Show” is designed to re-create the magic of yesteryear. This live stage performance showcases three love-themed radio shows from the past: “Flash Gordon,” “The Thin Man” and “The Lone Sheriff.” The “Valentine’s Radio Show” will also be held Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.  

The Main is located at 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall. To learn more about these and other upcoming performances at The Main, and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMain.org. 

