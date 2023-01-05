The Signal Presents a Fentanyl Town Hall

- Learn the dangers of Fentanyl and counterfeit drugs
- How to spot the physical and emotional signs of possible drug use and dependency
- Hear how to talk with your kids about these issues
Have your questions answered by a roundtable of experts
Learn how to use and receive FREE lifesaving Narcan
Join: LA County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, City of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs, LASD Captain Justin Diez, Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, Dr. Darrin privett, Action’s Carey Quashan, LA County Deputy DA Jon Hatami, Medical Director for Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and Antelope Valleys Dr. Eric El-Tobgy and more.
No one under 18 admitted
Thursday January 12th, 6PM
Canyon Country Community Center – 18410 Sierra Highway
Live streamed on: Facebook.com/signalscv
For more information 661-287-5501