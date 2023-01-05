The Signal Presents a Fentanyl Town Hall

Learn the dangers of Fentanyl and counterfeit drugs

How to spot the physical and emotional signs of possible drug use and dependency

Hear how to talk with your kids about these issues



Have your questions answered by a roundtable of experts

Learn how to use and receive FREE lifesaving Narcan

Join: LA County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, City of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs, LASD Captain Justin Diez, Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, Dr. Darrin privett, Action’s Carey Quashan, LA County Deputy DA Jon Hatami, Medical Director for Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and Antelope Valleys Dr. Eric El-Tobgy and more.

No one under 18 admitted

Thursday January 12th, 6PM

Canyon Country Community Center – 18410 Sierra Highway

Live streamed on: Facebook.com/signalscv

For more information 661-287-5501