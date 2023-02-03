3rd annual memorial Pedro Roman blood drive set for Saturday

Former Valencia Viking Pedro Roman lived with acute lymphoblastic leukemia until he lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 1, 2021. During his treatment, Roman received more than 100 blood transfusions.

The third annual memorial blood drive for Pedro Roman is scheduled on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 North Tournament Road.

“Blood donations helped Pedro in many different ways and ultimately helped him gain more strength to keep on fighting,” read a prepared statement from Houchin Community Blood Bank, which is conducting the drive. “Just like Pedro, there are people in our community that need blood transfusions.”

The blood drive is giving all donors a Houchin long-sleeve shirt and a $10 pre-loaded player card for MB2 Entertainment.

All blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s permission. Donors must be able to provide a photo ID with a date of birth.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.hcbb.com/schedule or call 661-323-4222. Appointments are highly recommended.