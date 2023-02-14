Castaic High staff member treated for injury after classroom incident

A Castaic High School classroom aide is receiving medical treatment after being struck by a metal water bottle thrown by a student Tuesday, according to school district officials.

“The school site is aware and engaged and will assign the appropriate consequences,” said Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, in a phone interview Tuesday, following the incident.

Citing privacy concerns for students and staff, Kuhlman could not discuss the nature or severity of the injury, but he did note that the staff member was transported from the campus for medical treatment.

Kuhlman described the incident as “isolated,” and added there was no ongoing threat to the rest of the student body or anyone else on campus.

The school site was working on the appropriate notifications for parents of students who may have witnessed the incident and expressed concern.