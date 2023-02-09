Christopher Lucero | Beware of Those Selling ‘God’

“In God We Trust.”

It was long ago that my father or my grandfather, I can’t remember which, metered some worldly advice about this phrase.

The advice was: When a politician starts rattling on about “In God We Trust” be very careful… he’s about to reach into your wallet.

When a politician starts selling God, he has run out of everything else he had to sell. He is no longer working for you… he is working ON you.

As long as we are on the topic, we may as well recognize the contrapositive: When a holy man engages in political rhetoric, he has run out of loving guidance from a merciful savior. He has started merchandising worldly delights rather than spiritually wholesome grace.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus