Cool Tech Gifts That Will Make Life Easier and More Fun

BY MEDGINA SAINT-ELIEN

Gifts for tech lovers can be tricky because there’s a fine line between impressing a friend, coworker, or neighbor with a unique gadget and making them feel embarrassed when they can’t figure out how to turn it on. Luckily, we’ve sourced a few that stay on the right side of the line. These are the best tech gifts of 2023 that will make life a breeze and a lot more fun. They can all be purchased online.

Smart Water Bottle

This water bottle—which comes in five colors—and its accompanying app make sure you never go dehydrated again, since it reminds you to drink and tracks how often you hydrate.

Moon Beam Sleep Aid

All you have to do is touch this device, and it’ll project relaxing pulsing lights to help you fall asleep naturally. Ahh!

Cubii JR1 Under desk Elliptical

If they’re working from a desk and don’t get to hit their step goals for the day, this bike pedal will help track their movements. It includes an LCD fitness tracker screen and is whisper quiet for when they’re on a Zoom call.

Smart Eye Massager

Of course, your eyes deserve a break! Use this heated eye massager to ease tension, eye puffiness, headaches, and even dry eyes! It also includes Bluetooth connection if you would like to enjoy ambient sounds while you relax

Temperature Control Mug

Treat the coffee lover in your life to a cup of Joe that will stay hot all day long—at least for the entire work day. This smart mug will keep your favorite morning beverages piping hot for up to nine hours.

Harvest Elite

Anyone can become a plant parent with this smart planter that self-waters and doesn’t need soil! Your newly green-thumbed friends will never stop raving about this gift.

Oura Ring Gen 3

The Oura is a ring, but it does a lot more than your other pieces of jewelry. It’s packed with sensors that measure fitness, sleep, and readiness for physical activities, so that the wearer can live their healthiest life.

Pro UV Phone Sanitizer

Here’s a gift your recipient will always want on hand! The PhoneSoap uses UV-C rays to clean your gadget of germs and charges it while it is tucked away in the case.

Hootie Alert

Finally! A personal safety alarm for women designed to deter attackers and help prevent life-altering tragedies. If threatened, simply pull the cap to activate Hootie’s strobe light and ultra-high decibel siren to safely attract attention and stop any would-be attacker. The Hootie siren is so loud it sounds like a house alarm. This is the perfect gift for any child or woman.

Poliglu Tranlator

Poliglu Translator is a brilliant new invention from Japan and is taking the world by storm. It lets you communicate in more than 36 languages, so you can have a conversation with almost anyone on the planet! You can take it with you anywhere thanks to its compact size and its so easy to use that you can have it ready to go in under 30 seconds.

Anti-Snoring Wristband

Snoring is a real homewrecker for many Americans. As we all know, loud snoring can sound like a freight train! The loud and awful noise can positively RUIN your partner’s sleep. The sad truth is that snoring can ruin even the happiest of relationships.

Luma 150 Ultra mini pocket Pico Projector

This portable projector is smaller than a stack of sticky notes, but it can play movies and videos on a display of up to 100 inches, and can plug into just about any device