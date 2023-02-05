Henry Mayo Kicks off American Heart Month

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is kicking off American Heart Month by highlighting several milestones the hospital’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center recently reached.

In 2022 the center surpassed 10,000 total procedures, 500 open-heart surgeries, and 50 transcatheter aortic valve replacements. The hospital’s TAVR program was just launched in mid-2021.

“We’re very pleased our busy Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center is able to provide critically needed heart care services to our community,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo’s president and CEO. “There is a very clear need for these services in the Santa Clarita Valley. I congratulate the physicians and staff who work in our Cardiovascular Services Department for achieving these significant milestones.”

Henry Mayo’s heart care services extend beyond the Robert G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center. The hospital is also a designated STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) Receiving Center, otherwise known as a Heart Attack Receiving Center.

The primary treatment for a STEMI is to re-establish blood flow with a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention, in which balloon angioplasty, stents or suction devices are used to open blockages in the coronary artery. The faster this treatment is delivered the better the chances are for survival and for minimizing long-term damage to the heart muscle. Henry Mayo’s “door-to-PCI” time is consistently faster than the national average door-to-PCI time.

For those recovering from a cardiac event, Henry Mayo also offers a highly regarded Cardiac Rehabilitation Program.

“Many of our physicians and staff members live in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Seaver said. “They care deeply about caring for their friends and neighbors.”

Henry Mayo is offering a number of free educational events during American Heart Month. To learn more, visit henrymayo.com/heartmonth.