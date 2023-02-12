Love through flowers: Santa Clarita florists gear up for their busiest holiday of the year

Rylee Holwager/The Signal

Valentine’s Day – a day of love, chocolate and flowers. Giving flowers to loved ones on Valentine’s Day has been a tradition for decades. Where there is tradition, there are those who have to keep up with the demand.

Florists across the Santa Clarita Valley say that Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for them.

A Flower’s & More employee ties a ribbon around a rose bouquet in Stevenson Ranch on 021123. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Flowers & More, Celebrate Flowers and Invitations, and Bouquet Canyon Florist estimate collectively that they receive more than 500 orders on Valentine’s Day. Over the weekend there are even more orders.

“Flowers put a smile on your face,” said Jackie Sarkissian, owner of Flowers & More. “Flowers are love.”

At all three shops, a variety of flowers are sold. Roses still remain the most popular of the bunch for the holiday.

Floral arrangements wait for pickup inside of Flowers & More’s cold room in Stevenson Ranch on 021123. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Flowers & More said that their “designer choices” are the most sold.

“People love to see our special touch,” said Sarkissian.

Sarkissian started Flowers & More back in 2013 because her sister suggested she start her own business.

James “Jim” Davies ties balloons onto a black rose floral arrangement at Bouquet Canyon Florist in Saugus on 021123. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

What started as creating flower arrangements for engagements from her backyard flowers has turned into a shop that has customers coming back for their special arrangements for the special day.

Mayra Harbour, owner of Celebration Flowers and Invitations, said that even though she has been in business since 1990, she has no idea as to why flowers are the Valentine’s Day tradition.

“I don’t know, I think someone grew and just thought, ‘We’re gonna sell flowers and make it a Valentine’s thing,’” said Harbour.

Bouquets of roses wait for pickup inside of Flowers & More’s cold room in Stevenson Ranch on 021123. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Even without knowing the origin of the tradition, it was still something that made her discover her love for flowers.

“Since I was a little girl, I loved seeing my dad bring flowers to my mom on special occasions,” said Harbour.

Out of a love for flowers, Harbour has grown her business to the popularity of receiving 300 orders on Valentine’s Day and has even taken a part in growing another florist business.

Anna Kazanjian arranges a floral arrangement at Bouquet Canyon Florist in Saugus on 021123. Rylee Holwager/The Signal.

Yesenia Miller, daughter of Harbour, took over Charmaine’s Bouquet Canyon Florist in 2020, dropping the name “Charmaine’s” from the longtime local flower shop.

With 15 years of experience of helping run Harbour’s business, she gained the confidence to have one of her own.

Miller disagrees with those who say giving flowers on Valentine’s Day is too cheesy or cliché, but rather believes that receiving flowers on Valentine’s Day is just one simple reminder that you are loved by somebody.

Miller added: “I think women love to be shown love on love day.”