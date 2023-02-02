Marsha McLean | Mark Your Calendars, Green Events Are on Their Way

Santa Clarita has a great reputation for our clean streets, picturesque parks and extensive open spaces. This is due in large part because our residents take great pride in these amenities, and we all do what we can to keep our city clean and green. This includes picking up after ourselves (and our pets) and using the Resident Service Center to notify city staff of any issues we see.

I am so grateful to all of you who take the time to volunteer and take part in our annual green programs and events. With the new year in full swing, there is much to look forward to and we have prepared a great roster of “green” events for you to add to your calendar.

Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station (19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At last year’s event, hundreds of residents disposed of their paper documents, collectively shredding 21,000 pounds of paper for recycling. Pre-registration for this year’s event is required, so please visit GreenSantaClarita.com/events to register and reserve your spot for this opportunity.

We’ve had some great rainfall this season, and there is a way to allow us to save the water for future use. Rain barrels are an excellent way to capture rainwater. When integrated into the gutter system on a residence, the water from the barrels can be used for a variety of purposes around our homes. You can purchase your very own rain barrel for just $40 plus tax at city.sc/rainbarrel (scroll down and click on city of Santa Clarita).

Once pre-ordered, residents can pick up their rain barrel on Saturday, April 8, at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Additionally, on the same day beginning at 9 a.m., all residents are invited to attend a free instructional class to learn how to install a rain barrel and how to best utilize the water saved.

Common items including batteries, household cleaners and paints are considered hazardous waste and can be very dangerous to the environment when not disposed of properly. Fortunately, you can easily dispose of these items at the next Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste collection event at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus (26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355) on Saturday, April 15. This free, drive-thru event gives residents the opportunity to safely dispose of these items and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You are encouraged to visit GreenSantaClarita.com/events to view this event and see a full list of items that will be accepted.

The city looks forward to bringing back our popular Neighborhood Clean-Up event, which will be held on Saturday, April 29. In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, you can join your family and friends and clean up litter and debris in your neighborhood. Free cleaning supplies can be picked up at one of three drive-thru locations between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Newhall Community Center; Canyon Country Park (17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387); or the Bridgeport Elementary Parking Lot (23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355). Online pre-registration is required to pick up cleaning supplies and receive a free bag of mulch, while supplies last.

The new year certainly has many green opportunities for you and your loved ones. From rain barrels to document shredding and hazardous waste collection events, the city continues to provide opportunities for our residents to participate in the mission of creating a greener future. As the city continues its transition to a new waste hauler and the state-mandated implementation of organics recycling this July, I encourage you to connect with the city on Facebook @GreenSantaClarita for updates specific to these important programs.

For additional information regarding upcoming events and everything green in Santa Clarita, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]