NAACP Santa Clarita to host Black History Month celebration

The NAACP Santa Clarita chapter is hosting a Black History Month celebration during its general membership meeting on Thursday. 

The event includes refreshments, merchandise, prizes, trivia games and several guest speakers. Among those slated to speak are: David Hooker, a product manager at Disney; Meagan Jackson, director of nursing at Moriah Nursing College; and youth speakers from the Black Student Union Alliance. 

The public is invited to the event, scheduled 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the North Park Clubhouse, 28201 Northpark Drive in Valencia. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at bit.ly/3E0wMe3

