SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair to be held at Rancho Pico Junior High

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School. Hosted by five local districts, including the William S. Hart Union High School District, Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District and Sulphur Springs Union School District, the fair aims to connect qualified teaching candidates with open positions in the SCV.

In addition to on-site interviews, the fair will also provide breakout sessions on credentialing, career technical education programs, substitute teaching, special education, PAR/induction programs, transitional kindergarten, and dual language immersion. These sessions will provide information and resources for candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in education.

“We are excited to host this fair and provide an opportunity for candidates to meet with representatives from our districts and learn more about the teaching opportunities available in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Collyn Nielsen, assistant superintendent of human resources for the William S. Hart Union High School District, said in a prepared statement.

The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair is open to all certificated candidates, including teachers, counselors, speech therapists, psychologists and social workers. New and experienced educators are welcome. Interested candidates can register in advance by visiting bit.ly/scvrecruitmentfair.

For more information, contact Lisa Holt, human resources programs manager for the Hart district, at [email protected]