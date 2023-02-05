Spectacular Valentine’s Day Destinations

By Michele E. Buttelman

As Valentine’s Day approaches in the Santa Clarita Valley the landscape in the SCV is looking spectacular with its dazzling carpet of bright green. It won’t be long before wildflowers will burst forth covering the SCV at every turn.

There are many other spectacular and special locations to spend Valentine’s weekend this year, as well.

With Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 this year you can enjoy your “love adventure” on the weekends before, or after the big day, or skip town for a mid-week tryst.

The perfect romantic getaway, Sycamore Mineral Springs is an historic resort resting atop hot mineral springs and spanning more than 100 acres of forest, hills and meadows. Courtesy Sycamore Mineral Springs.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

1215 Avila Beach Drive,

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

(805) 595-7302

www.sycamoresprings.com

This historic resort rests atop hot mineral springs and spans more than 100 acres of forest, hills and meadows. It is the ideal environment to refresh, renew and restore one’s mind, body and spirit, as well as enjoy an intimate Valentine’s Day weekend escape.

Reserve one of 24 open-air naturally heated mineral spring hot tubs that line the peaceful tree-canopied hillside. Each hot tub is surrounded by a beautiful rich wood fence with lattice detail to ensure privacy from other guests while still providing majestic views and a serene environment. The Hillside Hot Tubs are booked private to just you and your guest(s).

Nestled at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge, Cavallo Point in Sausalito offers a luxurious hotel experience with spectacular views, a green ethos and exceptional amenities. Courtesy Cavallo Point.

Cavallo Point Lodge

601 Murray Circle

Fort Baker

Sausalito, CA 94965

(888) 651-2003

Email: [email protected]

www.cavallopoint.com

Nestled at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge, Cavallo Point offers two distinct styles of lodging in the San Francisco Bay Area. Both feature a luxurious hotel experience with spectacular views, a green ethos and exceptional amenities.

Historic Lodging offers scenic city vistas and expansive green spaces while blending Colonial Revival character with luxury-focused amenities. These landmark San Francisco Bay Area hotel accommodations are impeccably restored, featuring authentic turn-of-the-century details, spacious front porches and panoramic windows that open to San Francisco Bay breezes.

Contemporary Lodging showcases breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay and seamlessly blends environmental sensitivity with modern style. From their hillside perch above historic Fort Baker, these San Francisco Bay area suites and rooms feature private entrances, floor-to-ceiling windows, radiant heat floors and cozy fireplaces.

Enjoy exquisite dining at Sula and Farley, complimentary yoga and guided property walks and shopping at The Mercantile.

For couples as passionate about golf as they are each other, an 850-acre paradise awaits you at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel. Courtesy Quail Lodge.

Quail Lodge & Golf Club

8205 Valley Greens Drive,

Carmel, CA 93923

(831) 624-2888

www.quaillodge.com

An 850-acre paradise awaits you at Quail Lodge & Golf Club. This Valentine’s getaway is for couples who are as passionate about golf as they are about each other. The resort offers beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, delicious farm-to-fork dining options and an award-winning 18-hole championship golf course. Additional offerings and amenities include an acclaimed Golf Academy, all grass nine-hole putting course, tennis and pickleball courts, a year-round outdoor heated swimming pool and dedicated wellness areas for fitness and relaxation massages.

Humphreys Half Moon Inn offers guests the feeling of a beautiful Polynesian resort. Enjoy views of the marina with easy access to major attractions, shopping and dining in the San Diego area. Courtesy Humphreys Half Moon Inn.

Humphreys Half Moon Inn

2303 Shelter Island Drive,

San Diego, California 92106

(619) 224-3411

Email: [email protected]

www.halfmooninn.com

Located on Shelter Island waterfront in Point Loma in San Diego Humphreys Half Moon Inn offers guests the feeling of a beautiful Polynesian resort. Enjoy views of the marina with easy access to major attractions, shopping and dining in the San Diego area. Humphreys SoCAL Dining & Music, a waterfront, full-service restaurant combined with the Backstage Live Music Lounge, offers happy hours, spectacular views and live nightly entertainment by showcasing some of Southern California’s best dance, R&B and jazz bands.

For a truly romantic experience visit Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, 1253 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego CA 92107. Watch the sun set over the Pacific Ocean from this romantic location just minutes from Humphreys Half Moon Inn.

Close to Home

If you are looking for a spectacular Valentine’s Day experience without the travel, try one of these spots.

The Ivy

113 N. Robertson Blvd.,

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Email [email protected]

(310) 274-8303

http://theivyrestaurants.com

Offering classic American, Italian and regional dishes in a romantic atmosphere The Ivy is the perfect spot for Valentine’s Day lunch. An L.A. landmark since its opening in 1983, The Ivy is still a great spot for celebrity watching.

Firefly is one of the most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles with cozy alcoves, flickering firelight and an intimate atmosphere. Courtesy Firefly.

Firefly

11720 Ventura Blvd.,

Studio City, CA 91604

Email [email protected]

(818) 762-1833

www.fireflystudiocity.com

Considered to be the most romantic restaurant in Los Angeles, Firefly will offer a $125 Prix-Fixe menu for Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, if you can still get a reservation.

The main selling point of Firefly is the interior design and romantic/date night vibe. The restaurant features many private alcoves, flickering flames candlelight and a lounge with an amazing atmosphere.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Le Chene French Cuisine

12625 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

[email protected]

(661) 251-4315

https://lechene.com

In addition to a traditional Valentine’s Day dinner at the Santa Clarita Valley’s most romantic restaurant on Feb. 14, you can also make reservations for a special Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner on Feb. 11. Celebrate each other with an evening of wonderful food, wine, laughter and audience participation.

Le Chene French cuisine, opened in September 1980 by chef owner Juan Alonso, has become a true destination restaurant attracting diners from throughout SoCal to enjoy its romantic ambiance, outstanding underground wine cellar and French menu.