‘The Big Idea SCV’: BFF, EDC announce pitch contest for youth

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for young people.

This is an “entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22,” according to the website, thebigideascv.scvedc.org. The deadline for the contest is Feb. 21 and there is no fee to apply.

The Big Idea SCV will “challenge young adults to unleash their creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, and presentation skills and develop a mindset for 21st-century careers to become entrepreneurs and leaders in business,” the website says.

All applications will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges. Finalists will present their idea with a five-minute pitch and judges will score applicants on their oral presentation and written submission. There is more than $25,000 worth of prizes and the winning applicant will win $7,500. The final pitch event for the finalists is scheduled to be held on April 25 at LA North Studios at 5 p.m.

The judges will be Calvin Hedman, managing partner of Hedman Partners LLP; attorney Steffanie Stelnick, of the Law Offices of Steffanie Stelnick; Josh Abramson, owner, Allbright Painting; Jay Catlin, CEO/owner of AMS Foundation Inc.; and Adel Villalobos, CEO of Lief Labs.

Applicants will be judged on “what problem does your product or service solve, how you propose making money, who your customers are and why they will buy your product or service, who is your competition and how are you going to be better than the competition, is your idea innovative, and if you have passion.”

The website states that “participating in this pitch competition is an investment for your future and decades to come. This competition will give you a platform where you can pitch your startup in front of community business leaders, an opportunity to showcase your idea and possibly win… We encourage every student to throw their hat in the ring and get some experience pitching their venture – you never know what you’ll end up walking away with!”

For more information and the application, visit bit.ly/3Rv2LbP.