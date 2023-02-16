Wildcat Jackson: A one-person comedy magic show

News release

Wildcat Jackson is the self-proclaimed Monarch of the West. With his silly yet edgy brand of comedy magic, he’s an old-West showman in a modern world, and he’s bringing his show to The Main in Old Town Newhall this weekend.

“This bargain basement Buffalo Bill Cody works a crowd with his larger-than-life charisma and off-beat solo sideshow,” said a statement released by Fred Blanco, who developed, performs and directs the show. “The show blends old-fashioned sideshow with lighthearted bizarre magic and a healthy dose of immersive theater to make for a fun, unique piece of escapism.”

Shows are scheduled 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $15.

A preshow VIP experience is available for a $5 added charge (must arrive an hour before showtime).

Blanco is a performer and playwright based in the Los Angeles area with experience in theater, standup comedy, magic and improvisation, the statement said, adding he developed this show as a tribute to the days of vaudeville and sideshow.

The Main Theatre is located at 24266 Main St. Tickets and more information are available at www.atthemain.org.