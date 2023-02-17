WiSH continues webinar series

News release

The WiSH Education Foundation hosts several informational college webinars during the academic year for college-bound students, and the program continues in the spring with two more webinars.

March 8 brings back the General College Overview Process webinar, which is geared toward all families with students in any high school grade.

As information changes from year to year, especially with testing options, it’s a good idea to revisit this webinar as your student gets ready to apply for college in the fall, even if you’ve already seen it, according to a statement issued by the nonprofit WiSH Foundation.

The webinar will cover how to choose a college, in-state vs. out of state, public vs. private, majors, and affordability options, including Western Undergraduate Exchange and scholarships. Registration for this webinar closes on March 6 at 7 p.m.

The final webinar of the year will be held on April 12 and cover two different topics: Visual and Performing Artist Admissions and Highly Rejective Schools — think Ivy League and others with low admission rates, such as UCLA. Artists will be first, at 6 p.m., and cover everything you need to know about preparing your portfolio and getting into art/performing schools.

Highly Rejective Schools will continue at 7 p.m. and explains who gets into these schools and what will set you apart on your application. Registration for this webinar will close on April 10 at 7 p.m.

All webinars are $35 and are presented and donated by WiSH board member and Certified College Counselor Donna Siegel. Guest speakers join webinars throughout the year.

Executive Director Amy Daniels added, “Private college counseling can be several hundred dollars per hour – these are interactive webinars with certified professionals and college reps from around the country. This is something every college-bound family can benefit from.”

The webinar does not end until everyone’s questions are answered. If you are unable to join a webinar you can purchase the recording.

Throughout the year, WiSH offers other webinars that cover topics including Essays of the Common Application, UC Application and Essay Brainstorming, Scholarships and Financial Aid and Athletic Recruiting. For more information, visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a nonprofit foundation supporting student programming for the 22,000 students of the William S. Hart Union High School District in grades 7-12.