Andres Sanchez-Sanchez | SCV NAACP Applies Double Standard

Hate speech and offensive language are like poison that seeps into the veins of our society, creating division, discrimination and hatred. The recent controversy surrounding Valencia High School students’ offensive video mimicking Black rapper London Yellow’s “I hate N*s” has sparked an important conversation. While it’s easy to point fingers at the students, it’s equally important to acknowledge and address the elephant in the room: Some Black artists are contributing to the problem by promoting hate speech through their music.

What’s even more alarming is the hypocrisy shown by some Black leaders and organizations in their response to the Valencia High School incident. The Santa Clarita Valley NAACP, for instance, has been quick to condemn the students’ actions, but they fail to address the hate speech promoted by some Black artists, including London Yellow. This double standard is dangerous and leads to further division and hypocrisy.

We can’t ignore or deny their contribution to the issue. To stop hate speech and offensive language from festering in our society, we need to hold all parties accountable and address the root causes of the problem. Civic and political leaders, especially Black leaders, must take responsibility for setting a positive example. They need to promote open and honest dialogue, educate people about the harmful effects of hate speech, and hold media outlets, record labels, and other institutions accountable for the content they produce and promote.

Regardless of our race or ethnicity, it’s important to remember that fighting against hate speech and discrimination is not limited to any particular race or ethnicity. Black leaders can’t simply point fingers at others, and remove themselves from the problem, as in the case of the SCV NAACP. Its leadership can’t irresponsibly say, “When you have a word that is weaponized against you, sometimes you use that word in order to protect yourself, OK?” and overlook that the offensive — yet highly popular — song was written, performed and promoted by a Black rapper.

It’s a shared responsibility for all members of society to stand up against bigotry and promote a culture of respect and inclusivity, especially when it’s coming from within. So, regardless of your background, you can contribute to this important cause by educating yourself and others, speaking out against hate speech and discrimination, and advocating for policies and practices that promote equality for all.

True leadership requires accountability and responsibility. By holding all parties accountable and addressing the root causes of the problem, we can create a society that’s inclusive, respectful and empathetic to all, regardless of race or background. We all have a responsibility to stand against hate speech and work toward building a society that’s free from discrimination. A comprehensive approach that involves holding everyone accountable and addressing the root causes of the problem is the only way to rid our society of this poison once and for all.

Andres Sanchez-Sanchez

Canyon Country