Attempted murder suspect scheduled to return to court

The pretrial hearing continues for a man accused of attacking a jogger in September 2017 in Valencia, following Monday’s appearance, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officials.

Colton Ford, a 33-year-old transient at the time of his arrest, is accused of attacking a 70-year-old woman on Sept. 25, 2017, after 8:20 a.m. The woman was jogging on the Santa Clarita bike path in Valencia near the post office on McBean Parkway when the incident occurred.

Ford’s pretrial hearing is scheduled to continue on April 9 after his court appearance on Monday, according to L.A. County District Attorney’s Office officials. A pretrial hearing involves the judge, prosecution and defense convening in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

Ford has been charged on one count of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder with an allegation that the defendant inflicted great bodily injury upon a victim 70 years of age or older.