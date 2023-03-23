Broadway musical ‘Newsies’ opens Saturday at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

Disney’s “Newsies,” the Broadway musical, makes its Santa Clarita premiere at the Canyon Theatre Guild on Saturday night at 8 p.m., and is scheduled to run through April 30. The opening performance will have a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

Set in 1899 New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Disney’s “Newsies” opened on Broadway in 2012 to favorable reviews, often highlighting the high-energy dance numbers.

Choreography for this production was created by Kasmira Buchanan.

“It has been a choreographer’s dream to spend four months workshopping with such a talented, enthusiastic and hardworking cast,” Buchanan said in a statement released by CTG. “The stage is bubbling at the seams with over 30 people, backflipping, leaping, stunting and tap dancing. It is truly a joyful experience. Come see CTG’s ‘Newsies’ — they are about to make headlines.”

Jennifer Teague, director of previous CTG productions such as “Matilda,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and “Little Women,” is excited for “Newsies” to be her next big production.

“I love a good story about an underdog, and the fact that it’s rooted in history makes it even better,” Teague said in the CTG release. “Being a teacher, I have a heart for children and I have a number of them in the show.”

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, “Newsies” features the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe”. The Hollywood Reporter said this about the Broadway touring production: “Rousing songs by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, high-energy dance numbers, an appealing cast and an uplifting story make this reconceived version of the Christian Bale movie one of Disney Theatrical’s most entertaining new properties in years.”

Tickets are available now. Not recommended for very young children. Adults are $23, juniors and seniors are $19. To reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/newsies.