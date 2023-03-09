CBS Film Series presents ‘Neighbours’

News release

The CBS Film Series at Congregation Beth Shalom is scheduled to present “Neighbours,” winner of the San Francisco Film Critics Jury Prize, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

The congregation provided the following synopsis of the film: In a little village on the Syrian-Turkish border in the early 1980s, Sero, a 6-year old Kurdish boy, experiences his first year in school. A new teacher arrives with the goal of making Arabic comrades out of the Kurdish children. He uses the rod to forbid the Kurdish language and preaches hate of the Zionist enemy, the Jews. The lessons confuse and upset Sero because his long-time neighbors are a lovable Jewish family.

“With a fine sense of humor and satire, the film depicts a childhood which manages to find light moments between dictatorship and dark drama,” said the statement released by Congregation Beth Shalom. “The film was inspired by the director’s personal experiences and his bittersweet memories.”

The Jewish Film Review describes the movie as “funny and emotionally uplifting.”

Admission is $5 per person, which includes popcorn and concessions. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 for a chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.