City’s ‘Celebrate’ series returns April 14

News release

You can join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s Celebrate event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, for its second year in 2023.

Celebrate will be held on the second Friday of the month from April through September and feature one culture at each event, allowing attendees to discover new sights, sounds, tastes and styles along the way.

The Celebrate series kicks off its 2023 schedule on Friday, April 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a celebration of Egypt, featuring Egyptian folkloric dance and drumming by the Sahlala Dancers, Egyptian street food and traditional cuisine, as well as activities based on hieroglyphics and excavation.

Celebrate highlights different cultures, customs and culinary wonders each month and features music, dance, food, art and educational experiences.

The full Celebrate schedule for 2023 is below. All events begin at 6 p.m.:

April 14 – Egypt.

May 12 – West Africa.

June 9 – Peru.

July 14 – Spain.

Aug. 11 – The Tataviam.

Sept. 8 – China.

For more information about the Celebrate event series, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].