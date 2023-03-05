Cornhole for Softball: Saugus raises funds for unfunded program

With each bean bag thrown, Saugus High School Softball raised money for their program through their cornhole fundraiser on Saturday.

“We don’t get funding from the school district for sports,” said coach Amanda Clark. “So we’re responsible for raising those funds for uniforms, helmets, any equipment needed and we also are responsible for our own field repairs.”

Santa Clarita experienced a winter storm lasting just under two weeks, resulting in heavy amounts of rainfall and snowfall.

Philip Garcia and Joey Ceballo toss their bean bags for the Saugus High School Softball Cornhole Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The storm left the softball team’s field flooded and with, how they describe, a mini river traveling through it.

While some were enjoying the weather, members of the softball program were working hard to restore to their field.

“After the rains, our fields had rivers running through it, so we had to get out there with our own rakes and shovels and everything,” said Clark.

Assistant coach Mike Dockery tosses the bean bag for the Saugus High School Softball Cornhole Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The hard work that the program put into restoring their program directly translated into their work hosting the fundraiser to combat the lack of funding.

“It definitely is a challenge, but I think it shows us how hard work and doing stuff like this definitely puts us towards our goals and makes us the best team we can be,” said co-captain Kaylie Stauffer.

The cornhole tournament had two divisions – an adult and youth – where participants competed for the top spot within according to the Santa Clarita Valley Cornhole Association’s rules and brackets.

Patty Moreno, left, and Heidi Stauffer begin to compete for the Saugus High School Softball Cornhole Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“It’s a lot of fun for everyone to get involved, every family can come and it’s kind of like an all-day thing,” said co-captain Madison Campeau.

The last time the program hosted their cornhole tournament was before the pandemic and Clark estimates that it brought in approximately $2,000. They hope to match that amount with the fundraiser again.

Those wishing to donate to the Saugus High School Softball program can do so by Venmoing Saugus Centurions Softball Booster Club, @SaugusCenturions-Softball.