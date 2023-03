The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the body of a man believed to be homeless who was found deceased in the wash near the 27000 block of McBean Parkway.

The body of Samuel Rucker, 52, was found in the Valencia riverbed at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Detectives with the Homicide Bureau noted that there’s believed to be no foul play involved.

A determination of the cause of death was deferred in the medical examiner’s report as of Monday, pending the completion of toxicology tests.